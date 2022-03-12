Hatayspor and Morocco’s El Kaabi strike twice to down Musa’s Fatih Karagumruk

Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi struck twice as Hatayspor downed Ahmed Musa’s Fatih Karagumruk 3-0 in a Turkish Super Lig encounter on Saturday at Yeni Hatay Stadium.

El Kaabi scored in either half as they claimed a healthy home win over Fatih Karagumruk, who are now without a win in three games.

Saba Lobzhanidze scored the opening goal for the winning side in the 29th minute, before El Kaabi added their second in the 34th minute. The Moroccan forward scored the third goal – for his brace - in the encounter in the 58th minute.

El Kaabi was among the players that were substituted as he came off in the 78th minute with Dylan Saint-Louis taking his place.

Ruben Ribeiro, who provided two assists for the first two goals, had been replaced in the 70th minute by Yassine Benzia of Algeria.

Isaac Sackey of Ghana was substituted for Fatih Kurucuk, and Selimcan Temel came on for Mehdi Boudjemaa when Hatayspor made two changes in the 88th minute.

Fatih Karagumruk made three changes as the second half began, with Musa among the players substituted.

The Nigerian’s place was filled by Yann Karamoh as Munir Mercan replaced Abdoulaye Toure when Aleksandar Pesic filled Lucas Biglia’s place in the other changes made at the early moments of the second half.

Jakup Durmaz and Samed Omur came off for Yannis Salibur and Kristijan Bistrovic, respectively, in the later substitutions made in the 65th and 88th minutes.

With the win, Hatayspor are now sixth-placed with 46 points, are above Musa’s Fatih Karagumruk, who are ninth with six fewer points as both sides have played 29 games.