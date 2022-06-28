Hashem Mastour: Ex-AC Milan midfielder signs for Moroccan Division two side Athletic Zemamra

The 24-year-old playmaker has accepted the offer to play in the lower division with the Falcons after staying clubless since last July

Morocco’s Division two club Athletic Zemamra have confirmed signing former AC Milan player Hashem Mastour ahead of the new Botola Pro 1 season.

The 24-year-old Morocco international, who also played for Carpi in Italy, left Reggina in July last year and since then he has been without a club.

“Moroccan international Hashem Mastour, the former player of Milan and Regina of Italy and Malaga of Spain, has signed in the lists of our club Al-Nahda Athletic Zammara,” the Moroccan division two club confirmed on their social media pages.

“Hashem, who previously joined the national youth team, is 24 years old and plays in the offensive midfield position. Welcome, Hashem. We wish you a successful march with the Falcons.”

Hashem began his career at Reggiana and signed for AC Milan for €500,000 at the age of 14.

وقع في كشوفات نادينا النهضة أتلتيك الزمامرة الدولي المغربي هاشم مستور، اللاعب السابق ميلان وريجينا الإيطاليين ومالقا الإسباني.

هاشم الذي سبق له مجاورة المنتخب الوطني للشباب يبلغ من العمر 24 سنة، يشغل مركز وسط ميدان هجومي.

مرحبا بك هشام نتمنى لك مسيرة موفقة رفقة الصقور#DIMARCAZ💙 pic.twitter.com/TKgCec3hLF — renaissance club athletic zemamra (@Rcazofficiel) June 27, 2022

At Milan, he was promoted into the first team by manager Clarence Seedorf for the final match of the 2013-14 Serie A season and could have become the youngest Milan player to feature in the league, but did not come off the bench in the 2-1 win over Sassuolo at the San Siro on May 18.

In 2015, he was loaned out for two years to Malaga and was first included in a matchday squad for the La Liga home fixture against Real Betis two days later, making his competitive club debut in the eventual 1-0 defeat by playing five minutes as a substitute for compatriot Adnane Tighadouini.

On July 7, 2016, after making one appearance all season, Malaga opted to rescind Mastour’s loan contract, and he returned to Milan. He was then loaned out to PEC Zwolle, before signing for Greek side Lamia on a permanent deal. In 2019 Mastour returned to Italy, signing for Serie C side Reggina.

He was born in Italy and represented the nation at U16 level. He then switched allegiance to his ancestral Morocco, making his senior debut in June 2015 in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group F match against Libya at the Stade Adrar in Agadir, replacing Nordin Amrabat for the final two minutes of the 1-0 victory.

Hashem’s new club is located in the town of Zemamra and play their matches at the 1,000-capacity Stade Municipal in Zemamra.