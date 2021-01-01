Has Zinnbauer stepped closer to Orlando Pirates exit door after Raja Casablanca debacle?

Bucs had travelled to Morocco with a fair amount of hope after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but it fell apart for the PSL team in spectacular fashion

The pressure is sure to increase on Orlando Pirates boss Josef Zinnbauer after their 4-0 defeat to Raja Casablanca in a Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final second leg clash at the Stade Mohamed V on Sunday evening.

A blistering 30 minute period in the first half saw Raja blazing in four goals to kill off the tie before the interval was even reached.

It was the manner in which Bucs were blown apart - the nervy mistakes and the lack of fight on the night, which were worrying factors.

And while a continued run in the competition could have galvanized the Pirates coach, players and fans, it would also have only papered over some of the cracks in the Bucs setup, much in the way of their winning the MTN8 at the start of the season did.

Injuries must be taken into account, but even so, Zinnbauer’s reluctance to start matches without an out-and-out striker has drawn criticism.

There have been other questionable team selections, substitutions and at times, tactics - there’s an aura of unease around the club at the moment and there are players, including captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, who are suffering from a lack of confidence.

It may be premature and indeed unfair, especially considering the challenges in a Covid-affected season, to suggest that Zinnbauer should be replaced. Getting to the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup was a reasonable achievement, and while the MTN8 is the easiest (least games) competition which a team can win, it did end a six-year trophy drought for the Buccaneers.

What can probably be said is that Zinnbauer can’t afford too many poor results in the remainder of the league season, which is four more games in Pirates’ case – against AmaZulu, TS Galaxy, Baroka FC and TTM.

Currently fourth on the standings and three points behind Golden Arrows and with two games in hand on the Durban team, a third placed finish – which brings qualification for next season’s Confederation Cup, might help the German coach’s cause.