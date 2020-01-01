Has the groundsman at Dobsonville Stadium tested for Covid-19? - asks Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane

The Kagiso-born mentor is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring his team gets the best out of the venue they will be playing their home games at

coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed he has sent his groundsmen to the Dobsonville Stadium to ensure the pitch is in immaculate condition ahead of the return of the league fixtures next week.

The Brazilians take on at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday, and Mosimane just wants to make sure that everything is ready for their match.

"I have sent my people to Dobsonville Stadium, the people who look after Chloorkop pitches and all that. I told them that their office is no longer Chloorkop, but Dobsonville Stadium and be there nine to five,” Mosimane told the media in an online press conference.

More teams

"They must help the groundsman and make sure that the pitch is ready and in proper condition.

"We have been given a venue and we can’t be making any excuses or passing the buck. I asked them to take everything to Dobsonville if they can but there are challenges," he said.

The 56-year-old mentor said part of the challenges is that his groundsmen are reluctant to leave their equipment at Dobsonville Stadium and while he admits the pitch wasn't bad, he just doesn't want to be caught by surprise when his team has to take to the field.

"They said, 'coach we can’t leave our equipment in the township' but that is where we are playing; not FNB or Ellis Park - we are playing in the township; it’s the draw. It said we must go to the township and we know the challenges. I grew up in the township. So, you’ve got to make sure things are right. I don’t think the pitch is bad," he explained.

"I got the images and played there before the Covid-19 pandemic; it’s a different story after Covid-19.

"Sometimes you get paranoid about these things," he revealed.

Mosimane is also worried about his safety and that of his colleagues and players and asked if the groundsman at the Soweto-based venue has tested for the coronavirus.

Article continues below

He revealed there has been no communication at all between the people currently looking after the facility and the club while his team is in Rustenburg.

"Has the groundsman tested for Covid-19? I am going to be talking and walking with him on the pitch. If he has tested, where does he stay? Who does he talk to while I am in Rustenburg and tried to take the team away from the epicentre?" asked Mosimane.

"But I need the guy to help me over there, that's part of it – football under Covid-19; that’s what we have," added Mosimane.