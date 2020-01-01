Has the chopping and changing of players contributed to Orlando Pirates' trophy-drought?

Goal explains how making wholesale changes has affected the Buccaneers' ambition of winning a major title down the years

have been rebuilding every season since they disbanded their formidable 2013/2014 squad.

The Soweto giants' will have to review their transfer policy which is one of the major reasons behind their failure to win a major trophy since 2014.

Only two players, who were part of the 2014 Nedbank Cup-winning squad are still around namely; Happy Jele and Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

The club's longest-serving player in the current squad, Jele, having joined Pirates in 2006, is the only surviving member of the Bucs team which reached the 2013 Caf final.



Gladwin Shitolo joined the Buccaneers in 2014, but he is currently out on loan at Lamontville and he is one of the three players which have been with the Houghton-based club for more than five years.

Bucs' Gauteng rivals, have eight long-serving players, who have been with the Tshwane giants for seven years or more and this has been key to the reigning champions' success.



Keeping the seven players has paid dividends as they are the foundation to Pitso Mosimane's successful reign as the head coach of the PSL team with the most major trophies since 2013.





Little has changed down the years with Pirates known for making wholesale changes to their squads at the beginning of each season - offloading a large number of players and having to replace them.

Prior to the current campaign, senior players Thamsanqa Gabuza, Thabo Matlaba and Mpho Makola were part of the 10 players, who left the club on permanent deals.

Furthermore, nine new players were brought in as the Buccaneers rebuilt their team yet again as they looked to end their trophy drought.



So far only Frank Mhango and Fortune Makaringe have adapted quickly after joining Pirates last June and established themselves as regulars in a team which struggled in the league in the first round.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer has managed to change Pirates' fortunes following his arrival last December and the PSL title presents their last hope of winning a trophy in the current campaign which has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.



However, the Buccaneers' ambition of lifting the trophy is out of their hands as Sundowns and are the favourites to clinch the coveted title.

It is time for the Soweto giants management to do some soul-searching and avoid making too many changes to their squad at the beginning of next season.



Lastly, renewing contracts of senior and key players Wayne Sandilands and Jele, which will expire in June 2020, will be a move in the right direction for the club.