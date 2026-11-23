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Africa awaits a ruling tomorrow, Tuesday, that could close one of the most controversial cases in the history of African football, after sources revealed complete confidence within the Moroccan federation that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will confirm Morocco as Africa Cup of Nations champions.

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According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Morocco are confident of keeping the title in a case that has stayed open since the Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco on 18 January. A match settled on the pitch has become a legal dispute that has dragged on for months.

In mid-March, the Confederation of African Football stripped Senegal of the title, which they had won on the pitch thanks to a Pape Gueye goal in extra time, and handed it to Morocco. The move followed complaints from the Moroccan federation, which argued that Senegal's players had walked off because they believed the refereeing was biased against them.

CAF based its decision on Article 82 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, which states that "if, for any reason whatsoever, a team refuses to play or leaves the pitch before the end of regulation time without the referee's permission, it shall be considered to have lost and shall be eliminated from the competition". That meant Morocco were automatically handed a 3-0 win.

Marca quotes a source close to the case who said the Court of Arbitration for Sport had spent months examining it, studying every argument both sides submitted, before moving to uphold CAF's decision on the basis of the tournament's legal framework. That would keep the title in Morocco.

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The same official added that Moroccan federation figures are treating the leak with caution but believe their legal position is strong. In their view, Senegal's walk-off was a clear breach of the regulations that can't be overlooked, even if the original aim was to protest against refereeing decisions.

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Senegal, as expected, filed a claim to keep the title and took their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Senegalese federation said: "This decision is unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable", insisting it would hold on to the title its players won on the pitch.

Senegal have spent the months since showing the world their pride in the Africa Cup of Nations title, proudly parading their medals. The message was clear: they consider themselves the tournament's rightful champions and won't accept losing the crown through an administrative decision.

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Whatever the verdict, other sources insist it will spark fierce debate across the continent. The case has moved beyond sport into legal and ethical territory: how walk-offs should be handled, how far protests against refereeing can go, and how to protect the integrity of competitions.

If the predictions prove right and Morocco's title stands, Brahim Diaz will still be able to boast that he was the only Real Madrid player to win a trophy last season. That detail shows just how much symbolism the title carries for the Morocco national team and their players.

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The ruling will also open a new chapter in the row, whether Senegal accept the decision and look for other legal avenues, or their fans and officials demand a review of the tournament regulations to stop a similar scenario in future editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Only the Court of Arbitration for Sport's official decision, due to be formally announced tomorrow, will settle the matter. Until then, everything circulating amounts to press leaks and the views of sources. The sports court will have the final word on who are the champions of Africa.