Has that Bimenyimana injury just ended Zwane’s Kaizer Chiefs hopes?

Without Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Arthur Zwane’s plight at Kaizer Chiefs would be much, much worse.

Kaizer Chiefs’ 0-0 draw with TS Galaxy on Sunday was a disappointing result for the PSL giants, but the injury to Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana may prove to be even more costly for under-pressure Arthur Zwane.

The Burundi hitman isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but he’s been one of Chiefs’ better—and most consistent—performers during what has been a tricky season.

At 25, and still only finding his feet in South African soccer after signing in 2022, Bimenyimana has regularly proved Chiefs’ saviour during the course of the campaign.

He has seven goals in the league so far this term, tied with Bradley Grobler, Etiosa Ighodaro and Cassius Mailula. Only Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns has scored more than Bimenyimana so far this term, while the Burundian has a better goal-per-game rate than either Grobler or Ighodaro.

Amidst some muddled recruitment, the Bimenyimana purchase has been a success story for Chiefs, even despite some injury concerns in both October and January.

However, his setback against Galaxy may be more serious than the problems that have ruled him out for spells earlier in the campaign, with Bimenyimana having to be stretchered off after a challenge from Marks Munyai that earned the TS Galaxy full-back extensive criticism from South African football fans.

Chiefs will have to clarify the extent to Bimenyimana’s injury, but his loss puts major pressure on Zwane, already struggling to keep his head above water at Chiefs.

The Amakhosi are toiling in the league; they’re a remarkable 27 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, and are still attempting to bounce back after a run of three consecutive defeats.

Some may argue Zwane’s fortune to still be in a job.

But be under no illusion, things would be much worse if Zwane didn’t have Bimenyimana, who has made big contributions against the likes of Stellenbosch FC, Swallows and SuperSport United.

Without the towering forward, Chiefs lack a clear focal point, and their attacking potency was already a problem after the loss of Khama Billiat due to injury.

There was great optimism about Christian Saile Basomboli following his thrilling debut, but he was comfortably neutralised by the Galaxy defence on Sunday, while Zwane’s claims in January that Wandile Duba is ready to step in and lead the line raised some eyebrows.

Chiefs fans will be desperate for good news when Bimenyimana’s scan results come in. If they’re not, Zwane’s attempts to help Chiefs climb the table may prove to be in vain.