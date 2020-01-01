Has Sandilands just raised his hand for new Orlando Pirates deal?

Goal takes a look at the veteran shot-stopper's season as he looks to earn a new contract at the Houghton-based side

The current Premier Soccer League ( ) season has seen Wayne Sandilands prove his worth to .

The veteran goalkeeper produced a man of the match performance as the Buccaneers ended their six-match winless run in the league on Saturday afternoon.

His goalkeeping heroics saw Josef Zinnbauer's side secure a hard-fought 2-1 win over SuperSport United as he saved two penalties during the encounter.

Sandilands also made some breathtaking saves to deny the likes of Bradley Grobler, Ghampani Lungu and Guily Manziba throughout the match to keep Matsatsantsa at bay.

The one-time Bafana Bafana international is the same player that started the current season as a Bucs' second-choice keeper with the Soweto giants having brought in a French shot-stopper, Joris Delle.

Some felt that the 37-year-old was past his best and that he should make way for younger keepers in the early stages of this term.



However, Delle, who has played for top Dutch club, , failed to live up to expectations as he conceded eight goals in three league matches in September 2019.

The 30-year-old was then replaced by Sandilands, who came back stronger and he never looked back after reclaiming Pirates' number one shirt.

Sandilands proved that experience cannot be bought as he was an instrumental part of the team during its 10-match unbeaten run in the league between November 2019 and February 2020.



Nicknamed Mfundisi (The Pastor), Sandilands was named Man of the Match following his outstanding performance in Pirates' win over Black in February.

This was a month after Mfundisi entered the final six months of his three-year contract with the Buccaneers and he has played like a man with a point to prove since then.

The 1-0 win over Leopards was followed by Pirates' six-match winless run, but Sandilands continued to impress between the sticks for the team.

With the team struggling to score goals, the experienced shot-stopper often kept his team in the game with some brilliant goalkeeping, while also leading from the back.

The Benoni-born player registered three successive clean sheets against Lamontville , and with the matches ending in goalless draws.

His 10 clean sheets from 25 matches make him one of the best keepers in the PSL this season with only SuperSport United's Ronwen Williams having registered more (13), with Sandilands having played three fewer games.

Sandilands, who has kept three clean sheets in his last six games, has surely proved that he deserves a new contract as the club will need his quality and experience in the new 2020/21 season.

His form will also be key for the Buccaneers in the last two matches as they look to secure a top-three finish in the league and qualify for next season's Caf Confederation Cup.