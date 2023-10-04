Has Riveiro hinted Orlando Pirates already have an advantage over Mamelodi Sundowns in MTN8 final? 'Bucs usually play well at Moses Mabhida Stadium'

Coach Jose Riveiro is optimistic Orlando Pirates will have a venue advantage over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in the MTN8 final.

TELL ME MORE: Riveiro-led Pirates defeated AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium 11 months ago, in the MTN8, and the tactician will be aiming at getting another trophy this weekend at the same venue.

The Spaniard is confident the Moses Mabhida Stadium will be filled by the Sea Robbers faithful who will be cheering the team.

Riveiro further insists his team will be feeling at home which is an extra motivation for the playing unit.

WHAT HE SAID: "The memories we had together [with the players] during and after [last MTN8 final] game will always last forever," Riveiro told the media.

"Obviously you don’t win a title every week, and the first time doing it with this group of players served as a good memory, but we want to add more.

"We usually play well [at Moses Mabhida Stadium] and manage to get good results, so we want to repeat that by lifting the trophy again," he added.

"[The stadium] will probably not play an important role in the game but somehow it makes you feel more at home, and since it will be a sold-out match, the majority of the fans will be Buccaneers; no question about it, which will be an extra motivation for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURES: This is the sixth time Riveiro will be leading Bucs against the Brazilians across all competitions.

The Spaniard has lost three times and managed a win and a draw. This season, the teams have already met in the Premier Soccer League where the defending champions won by a solitary goal.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates went past Stellenbosch in the semi-final, while Sundowns controversially eliminated Amakhosi.

While Downs want to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023/24 season, Pirates hope to win the trophy to give the players much-needed confidence after their inconsistencies.

Sundowns have several players missing owing to injuries and coach Mokwena hopes those available will do the job.