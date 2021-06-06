Has Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer failed to get the best from Mhango?

It's been a tough season for the 28-year-old, who in his second season with Bucs, came nowhere near to matching his exploits of the 2019/ 20 campaign

Gabadinho Mhango’s recent good form for Orlando Pirates begs the question: why has he struggled to make a significant impact over the course of the season?

Mhango didn’t score in Pirates’ last game of the season, a 0-0 draw with TTM. But he did unsettle the Tshakhuma defence, created chances for teammates and twice had efforts cleared off the goal-line.

In short, it was an accomplished forward’s performance. Not something which we have seen often this season in Pirates games.



And it followed on some impressive recent displays, and goals (two in his last four matches, three in his last eight), of late - in a period which has coincided with Mhango returning to the starting XI - something which has not been common in the current campaign.

Last season, he played 28 league matches, with 22 starts and 16 goals. In 2020/21, the former Bidvest Wits marksman has started only nine of the 22 league games he's played for Bucs. And he's scored just five times, with two of those five coming in a little purple patch right at the end of the campaign.

In plain stats, it's clear that Mhango has disappointed this season. And in a season in which Pirates narrowly missed out on Caf Champions League qualification, a handful more goals from Mhango could have made all the difference.

Injuries, or a lack of confidence?

Mhango has had some niggling injury issues over the past season, which is one reason Zinnbauer may argue that he hasn't often trusted the Malawian to start and complete 90 minutes.

Sometimes though it's only by trusting a player, and showing one's faith in him as a manager, that the individual can find his best form and get the momentum he needs to return to full fitness.

There’s also the psychological factor.

Some players need to be made to feel like they are a central part of the game-plan, an integral part of the team. This tends to be more so the case in the striker position; scoring goals requires confidence and the composure which comes with a settled player.

By using Mhango in such a stop-start manner, Zinnbauer may have prevented him not only from building up any rhythm, but it's possible it may have also have dented the forward's esteem.

Zinnbauer's 'False 9' system a failure

With Mhango often left on the bench, Zinnbauer has asked players such as Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule or Thembinkosi Lorch to play in a false striker role. None have been especially successful at it, with Hotto failing to recapture his early-season form while Lorch’s lack of impact at the moment is another concern.

And now, just as Mhango seemed to be getting started with finding his top form, the season has ended.