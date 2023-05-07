Has Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro buried the 'plumber' tag? 'I can't make miracles'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has responded to being called a “plumber” when he first arrived in the Premier Soccer League.

Riveiro first arrived in SA before the start of the season

Spanish coach already won the MTN8

Could add the Nedbank Cup to seal a season double

WHAT HAPPENED? Riveiro was appointed as Pirates coach in June 2022 to take up his first-ever job in Africa. He arrived in South Africa together with his first assistant coach Sergio Almenara as unknown quantities.

Riveiro is even little known in his home country Spain and there were questions about the Spaniard who was labelled a “plumber.” This is a term used to describe coaches from overseas who come to work in Africa without any track record of success and often struggle on the continent.

But just four months after taking up the Buccaneers job, Riveiro guided his side to winning the MTN8. They are now on the verge of winning the Nedbank Cup after beating Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s semi-final match.

The Spaniard could also help the Soweto giants return to the Caf Champions League if they finish the Premier Soccer League season in position two.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “Absolutely [I thought I’d do well], I’m a very optimistic guy, very positive, even though I don’t look so at times,” Riveiro said as per iDiski Times.

“I promise you, I always think everything is going to be all right, I swear. So in sport you need to have that mentality in my opinion, wherever you are you have to approach your life and your profession with that mentality and make sure that you compete and convince those around you that everything is possible.

“It goes without saying, otherwise, what kind of leader am I? And then I’m coaching Orlando Pirates – with all the respect for everyone else… so it’s possible [to do well], because I have fantastic material and a lot of quality.

“I can’t make miracles, it’s not about me, it’s about the whole team, the coaching staff, the players… I know it’s a topic, but it’s the truth.”

AND WHAT MORE? In trying to prove he is a coach worth respect in the PSL, Riveiro has emphasised how Pirates should consistently be winning trophies.

“I’m happy today but I promise you, I will be happy in three weeks, much happier if we’re champions, otherwise, it’s nice to be in the finals,” added Riveiro.

“Pirates should be regularly in every final so I’m not doing something exceptional.

“We have to go to the final with all our capacity and concentration and do everything in order to get it and let’s see what happens there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates could finish the season with arguably a better campaign than PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns. If they win the Nedbank Cup, they will complete a season double. Then, if Masandawana fail to clinch the Caf Champions League, they will end the term with just one trophy to show; the PSL title.

That would see Riveiro being given the rating of a successful season. Claiming a double would also make the Buccaneers return for next season confident of winning more trophies.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will now focus on their last two league games as they resume the bid to finish the season as runners-up to Sundowns.

They host Sekhukhune United on Saturday.