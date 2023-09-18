Has Mthethwa confirmed he is joining Kaizer Chiefs? 'Wherever I’m going, I will do my work'

Stellenbosch midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa is open regarding a potential move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs have openly stated they want Mthethwa

Stellies unhappy with public declaration

Midfielder comments on the same

TELL ME MORE: Chefs coach Molefi Ntseki openly conceded the Glamour Boys will love to have Mthethwa in the team.

However, the sentiments did not go down well with Stellies coach Steve Barker who questioned the motive behind the admission.

When asked about the potential move, the midfielder showed his willingness to get a new challenge as long as clubs agree.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "I cannot run away from and everything hinges on clubs, I will play for Stellenbosch until my contract ends with Stellenbosch," Mthethwa told the media.

"If [the] entire country speaks about all the other players and my name is included, then it shows I’m doing something right in the PSL. They will always be talks about teams and one will always be linked with other teams and that will not end.

Next matches PSL STL SWA Info PSL SUP KZC Info

"But I don’t want to dwell on that too much because I don’t represent myself, I have a contract with Stellenbosch and I will continue working hard for Stellenbosch until agreements between the two teams are reached, that is when the decision will come.

"Wherever I’m going, I will do my work,” he explained. I don’t think that is an issue with me," he concluded."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defensive midfielder has been solid for Stellies; last season, he made a total of 29 appearances. In the ongoing campaign, he has already played six matches.

It is obvious Ntseki is considering bringing in a defensive midfielder to help Edson Castillo play a more advanced role owing to his exploits in the matches he has already played.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see whether Chiefs will submit a bid to Stellies before the transfer window concludes.