Has Mosimane made up his mind about working in Egypt? Coach refuses Zamalek offer

Celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane is adamant he is not ready to go back to Egypt despite Zamalek's offer to manage them.

Mosimane's future at Al Ahli uncertain

Linked with a move to several top teams

Mosimane on Zamalek's offer

WHAT HAPPENED: The future of Mosimane at Al Ahli hangs in the balance despite leading them to the Saudi Arabia First Division title and promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

With his achievements, many teams have been linked with his services, one of them being Zamalek.

However, it seems Mosimane is not ready to go back to Egypt - where he worked with Al Ahly if his sentiments are anything to consider.

WHAT HE SAID: "This timing is not appropriate to accept the offer [from Zamalek], Mosimane told BeIN Sports Arabic.

"If the circumstances were different, I would have wanted to continue with Al Ahly, but the conditions of the Egyptian League necessitated not working there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane coached Al Ahly from the 2019/20 season and helped them win the Egypt Cup, two Caf Champions League titles, and as many Caf Super Cup trophies.

However, he fell out with the management and later the parties opted to part ways by mutual consent.

Just recently, Zamalek's official Mortada Mansour denied contacting Mosimane with the intention of appointing him as the club's coach to replace the struggling Juan Carlos Osorio.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane hinted he might be staying at Al Ahli but he is waiting for official communication regarding his future.