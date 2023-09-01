Has Mokwena hinted Sirino is on his way out of Mamelodi Sundowns? 'Masandawana will let you know'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has hinted Gaston Sirino might be released by the Premier Soccer League champions.

Sirino wants to leave Downs

He has been at Masandawana since 2017

Mokwena addresses the issue

WHAT HAPPENED: Sirino, who is yet to make an appearance for Sundowns this season, is keen on leaving for a new challenge.

Mokwena refused to share the team's decision on the Uruguayan insisting the media team will do so in due course.

However, from the coach's words ahead of the MTN8 game against Kaizer Chiefs, it seems the midfielder will not be part of Downs in the next few days.

WHAT HE SAID: "When I have to speak about matters in the club, I give my personal opinion," Mokwena responded to reporters when asked about Sirino's future at Downs.

"Of course, I have a responsibility through the positions that I have been given, and the privilege to assist, not just the media, who have an important role that you play in informing and educating the public. It’s important that I don’t mislead.

"But I also have a heavy burden of protecting the club and protecting players and then it becomes difficult to balance and give an opinion, it could be an important opinion because of position but it’s just an opinion of an employee of the club.

"What happens to all players? It’s the responsibility of the club to give you more information in relation to that, it starts and ends with the club, Everything that is done, by myself, like every other employee of Sundowns, is done in the best interest of the club," Mokwena added.

"The matter is now with the football club and once there’s further communication, I’m sure the club will let you in on that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since making his intentions of leaving the club clear, Sirino has not been included in recent matchday squads.

Rumours have it that Pitso Mosimane's UAE outfit Al Wahda might be interested in the services of the South American.

Recent quotes by Mokwena might as well hint the Brazilians, who have had an excellent start to the 2023/24 season, are willing to let the player they signed in the 2017/18 campaign, leave Chloorkop.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see who will be signed as Sirino's replacement should the club feel they don't already have enough within their ranks to fill the diminutive Uruguayan's shoes.