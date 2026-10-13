Neuer's serious error for Augsburg's first goal in last weekend's 2-2 draw, followed by another poor moment for FCA's second, has left Slomka questioning the 40-year-old: "the question immediately arises: Has Manuel Neuer missed his final whistle?" Slomka asks in his Instagram column The second look.

At FC Schalke 04, the 59-year-old was Neuer's first coach as a professional. He gave the former Germany goalkeeper his Bundesliga debut in August 2006 and made the then 20-year-old S04's undisputed number one just over two months later.

"I trusted him back then because I was convinced by his performances. There was an exceptional goalkeeper in front of me," Slomka stresses. He wants the same honesty in how people treat Neuer today: "That standard must still apply today. So the crucial question is: Who is strong enough to tell such a great winner, at the right time, when it is time to stop?"

Should Bayern Munich switch from Neuer to Urbig sooner?

Neuer's poor display in Augsburg has sparked public debate about his status. The veteran, whose contract expires next summer, is expected to end his career after this season. Bayern are giving Jonas Urbig, 17 years Neuer's junior, more playing time as they prepare him to succeed the veteran in goal. Former Germany international Steffen Freund, for example, recently called on Sky90 for Bayern to bring forward the switch from Neuer to Urbig and make it "by the second half of the season at the latest".

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Despite those calls, Bayern's hierarchy are backing Neuer. "Manu made a mistake. In the two decades he has now played professional football, that has certainly happened to him once or twice before. Accordingly, we have no doubts about Manu at all," board member for sport Max Eberl stressed on Monday.

Neuer's former mentor: "A great career must not be a free pass"

Slomka pointed out that "the very quality" that makes athletes as successful as Neuer "great can make it so hard for them to stop. Champions like these have learned to overcome doubt. To prove critics wrong. To push boundaries. Why should they believe, of all times now, that a boundary is final?" He wants Bayern's bosses and coach Vincent Kompany to "assess honestly: What can Manuel deliver today? What does the team need? And they must give him their answer, however hard it is for him to hear." Two mistakes would not end a career, Slomka said, but "a great career must not be a free pass either".

For Tuesday evening's Champions League match away to Viking Stavanger, Urbig will be in Bayern's goal instead of Neuer. That is not a decision based on performance. Neuer is out through injury again. "Manu felt something in his foot," Kompany explained at Monday's press conference. The injury to the multiple-time world goalkeeper of the year is not particularly serious, "but there is no point in us taking a risk", the FCB coach said.

Neuer had already had to sit out several times last season because of a number of muscular problems.