Has Khune given Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter something to think about?

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s promising display for Warriors in their 2-1 over Amabutho in Saturday night’s DStv Compact Cup semi-final might just prove pivotal.

Having been relegated to sitting on the stands after not even making the match-day squad for most of the season, the inaugural Compact Cup has the potential to help revive Khune’s career.

In terms of sharpness, Khune impressed, considering his lack of game-time this season. He was brave and decisive when needed, and exhibited his usual quality distribution.

It was the confidence-boosting performance he's been needing. He did however look like he could still shed a few kilos if he wants to get back to his best, and show that at 34, he still has a couple of seasons left in him.

Of course, it’s only one good performance, but the thing with Khune is, he’s such a big name in SA soccer, that he’s been making headlines in the football media on Sunday and being talked about positively on social media – a bit of a change for a player who has come in for some serious criticism.

And no doubt, headlines aside, the Chiefs technical team will have been monitoring the performances of their players and would have noted Khune's efforts.

Now with the spotlight firmly on him, it will be intriguing to see how the former Bafana Bafana custodian does in next weekend’s Compact Cup final.

If he impresses the Chiefs technical team with another fine performance, he may just find himself given more opportunities to play, be that in the Nedbank Cup or in the league. Which wasn’t looking the case before the Christmas break as the player was seen more often on social media than on the field.

Meanwhile in Cameroon, it’s likely that Daniel Akpeyi, currently part of Nigeria’s Afcon squad, would have taken note of Khune’s performances and the praise he has received.

Akpeyi is yet to feature in the 2021 Afcon finals but has firmly made himself Amakhosi’s number one keeper this season. Khune is after his spot.