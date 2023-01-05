Has Golden Arrows signing of Orlando Pirates' Makhubela opened Kaizer Chiefs door for Mmodi or will Bucs intervene?

The Glamour Boys have been linked to the Abafana Bes'Thende winger for some time now and could be set to pounce in the January transfer window

Golden Arrows' loan signing of Ntsako Makhubela from Orlando Pirates could mean that Kaizer Chiefs target Pule Mmodi is headed for Amakhosi, unless Bucs hijack the deal.

For Makhubela, it will be a return to his former club and the familiarity should enable him to hit the ground running, assuming his fitness levels are strong enough.

Wednesday's news of Makhubela's capture by Arrows comes just a few days after Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi conceded that the Durban side will consider allowing Mmodi to leave.

“I think I have mentioned this before, but I will talk again today. Pule can leave the club at any time – if he has an offer. The aim isn’t to keep Pule here,” Vilakazi told the media.

“Maybe I need to make it clear that if there’s an opportunity for the club to make money, he will be sold to any club that wants him."

It would seem like Abafana bes’Thende are planning for life without Mmodi, who was part of the Arrows side which lost 2-0 to Chiefs in Durban last weekend.

Backpagepix

The livewire winger would bring cut-and-thrust to the Amakhosi attack and would be competing with the likes of Kgaogelo Sekgota, Keagan Dolly and Kamahelo Mahlatsi.

Mmodi could also be a replacement for Khama Billiat, should the Zimbabwean international part ways with Chiefs when his contract ends in June this year.

One can imagine the Arrows man in tandem with Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana – the Burundi marksman would benefit from the penetration and space created by Mmodi.

However, there is also talk that Mmodi could be headed for Pirates, as part of the Makhubela deal. You would think though that the two players would have been announced at the same time.

The 29-year-old Mmodi has four goals and one assist from 14 league outings this term with Arrows.

In total he has netted 20 career goals in the league – 13 for Arrows in the PSL and seven for Uthongathi in the national first division.