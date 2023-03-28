Has Broos scared bullish Keita ahead of Bafana-Liberia meeting? 'Coming home gives Leone Stars 50/50 chance'

Ansu Keita has now stated both Liberia and Bafana have an equal chance of qualifying for the 2023 Afcon, in contrast to his earlier stance.

Keita had initially confidently claimed Liberia will win

Broos stated Bafana gave Leone Stars confidence

Keita makes final remarks ahead of clash

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa coach Hugo Broos suggested his team will claim maximum points in Monrovia on Tuesday in the Afcon qualifier.

The nations had shared the spoils in the initial Group K fixture staged at the Orlando Stadium and the second meeting in Liberia will probably determine who will dine with the big boys in the finals.

Keita has initially exuded confidence Bafana will be stopped, but after Broos' most recent presser, the tactician has slightly changed the tune.

WHAT HE SAID: [Broos], is a coach that I respect a lot; if he sounded confident? Of course, all coaches should sound confident," Keita told the media.

"But I think he sounded like this before and the result we saw in South Africa, so if he still sounds confident, I will tell him that 90 minutes, I repeat 90 minutes will judge the two teams tomorrow.

"If he described our first goal as once in a moon, I would say that’s football and I could describe his goals but I will not go there as I respect him, I respect his time."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Keita further insisted both teams have an equal chance of qualifying for the Afcon competition in Ivory Coast.

"We learned a lot about South Africa, we have worked towards it and we think tomorrow we will be better," he continued.

"I respect them a lot but there wasn’t [fear] in the first leg, we went for it... we went for a win, but getting a draw was good for us.

"It was part of our plan. Coming back home gives us a 50/50 chance; South Africa is very good, trust me, but [on Tuesday] 90 minutes will judge us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liberia, currently, occupy the second position in their pool with one point, five less than leaders Morocco who have already qualified.

South Africa have no option but to win this game if they are to seal an early qualification for the biennial competition.

If Liberia get three points on Tuesday, then it will be the end of the road for Bafana Bafana, whilst a draw will leave the final qualification spot from the group open, with both sides to face Morocco once more.

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT: After missing out on the 2021 edition, Bafana are determined to make things right by joining the Atlas Lions in Ivory Coast.