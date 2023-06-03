Has Andile Jali hinted he is joining Kaizer Chiefs' rivals Orlando Pirates with a cryptic post?

Midfielder Andile Jali has left the fans guessing his about next move after sharing a post of him in an Orlando Pirates jersey.

Is a free agent after parting ways with Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates have been linked with midfielder

Jali posts cryptic message about his future

WHAT HAPPENED: Jali is a free agent after parting ways with Premier Soccer League champions Sundowns a couple of days ago.

The experienced midfielder has been linked with several teams including Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates, with his agent recently saying he will discuss the possibility of resigning Jali with the Sea Robbers.

Speculation has now been fueled after the player shared a post of him in Pirates colours.

WHAT POST DID JALI SHARE?

BUCS FANS EXCITED: Pirates' fans were excited by the cryptic message and pleaded with the player to return to Houghton.

"Thank you for sending us a signal AJ. We'll welcome you back with warm hearts," Mshishi 01 wrote.

Eloquence Madonsela could not hide his wish, "Come back home! We want to beat Mamelodi Sundowns once and always."

"Just come home, we know you want to come home," Yingisani concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali started his senior career at Pretoria University in 2007, and just two years later, Pirates came for his services.

The next destination for Jali was K.V Oostende where he played from 2014 to 2018 before joining Sundowns.

If Jali joins Bucs, his presence will be vital for Jose Riveiro next season. Pirates are in the Caf Champions League and will be challenging for the PSL title, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Jali should definitely be keeping himself fit ahead of the 2023/24 season.