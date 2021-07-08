'Harry Kane outstanding' - Michael Vaughan lauds Harry Kane's efforts as England reach Euro 2020 final

The former English cricket captain was overjoyed as England reached the final of the Euros for the first time in history...

England scripted history by beating Denmark in the semifinal of Euro 2020 as they reached the final of a major international competition for the first time in 55 years.

The last time the Three Lions reached a final was back in 1966 in the World Cup which they won beating rivals Germany 1-0.

An own goal by Danish skipper Simon Kjaer and an extra-time penalty strike from English captain Harry Kane sealed the fate of the match in England's favour. Mikkel Damsgaard had earlied handed Denmark the lead.

Article continues below

Gareth Southgate's side will now face Italy in the final at Wembley in a bid to win their first Euro title.

As the English football team reached the final of Euro 2020, several England cricketers expressed their feelings. Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan lauded Harry Kane's performance as the Tottenham Hotspur striker led the team from the front and guided them to a historic final.

What did Michael Vaughan say about England reaching Euro 2020 final?

In a series of tweets, Vaughan showed his support for the national team. He wrote, "This England team are very very likeable. All seem like high-class individuals led by a proper guy in Gareth but now it’s all about winning whichever way it takes. I really don’t care which way. Just WIN."

This England team are very very likeable … all seem like high class individuals … led by a proper guy in Gareth … but now it’s all about winning whichever way it takes … I really don’t care which way … Just WIN … #OnOn #ENGDEN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2021

"Harry Kane ….. Outstanding"

Harry Kane ….. Outstanding ….. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2021

"Bloody love this country"

Bloody love this country 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2021

Wembley was bouncing, as was Jason Roy

Sam Billings reacts to England's win