The 33-year-old scored 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England last season. That tally is remarkable on its own, but the historical context makes it stand out even more, as only one player has ever bettered it: Messi scored 82 times for Barcelona and Argentina in 2011/2012.

CR7, the other global football icon of the past two decades, also hit 69 goals for Real Madrid and Portugal in 2011/12.

"I grew up watching Messi and Ronaldo, that era in which they simply dominated," Kane said in an interview with TNT Sports. "I always thought the numbers were simply ridiculous - which they are. They are the two greatest players of our generation and probably of all time as well. The 73 goals are pretty impressive even for me."

Even Kane admitted he is still stunned to be mentioned in the same breath as those players.

During the interview, Kane reacted with the same understatement to a quote from Michael Owen, the last English winner of the Ballon d'Or, which was played to him. Liverpool legend Owen said he hopes Kane "will join our small exclusive club".

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Harry Kane: "It wasn't long ago that I was a fan"

Kane said he was "extremely proud" of last season and of receiving appreciation from a player like Owen. "I used to watch Michael play and I was a big England fan. It fills me with pride," Kane said.

Now 33, the centre-forward is at the peak of his career. His move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 helped him shake off the image of a player who had never won a trophy and took his game to another level.

"It really wasn't that long ago that I was that fan who wanted to become a professional," Kane said, "and now I'm here winning awards - and with the Ballon d'Or, it's the same."

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Harry Kane wins titles with Bayern and all on his own

Since arriving in Munich, Kane has won the German championship twice and the DFB Cup once. He also claimed the Golden Shoe as Europe's top scorer in 2024 and 2026. The title of the world's best footballer, which will be awarded at the end of October, would be the personal crowning achievement.

"Of course, it is no longer in my hands now, but with the voters and those who decide it," said Kane, who is simply "happy" to be among the nominees.

On Tuesday, the 30 nominees for the men's and women's world footballer of the year awards will be announced. The nominees in the other categories for coach of the year and goalkeeper of the year will also be confirmed.

For the first time, the prize will be awarded in 2026, on its 70th anniversary, not in Paris but in London. Alongside Kane, the leading favourites in the men's category are Kylian Mbappe, world champion Rodri and Lionel Messi.