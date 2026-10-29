Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has revealed the truth behind his famous message to Real Madrid and Barcelona duo Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal during the race for the Ballon d'Or.

Kane claimed the Ballon d'Or, pipping runner-up Mbappé, with Yamal third.

Mbappé and Yamal had both made plenty of comments about their right to the prize. So Kane fired back on social media after lifting the award: "Work hard in silence, and let success speak for you."

Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported on Thursday that Harry Kane remains on cloud nine. The Bayern Munich man, who sat out the emphatic 6-1 cup win over Magdeburg, met a large group of German league representatives just 48 hours after winning the Ballon d'Or.

Kane said: "It was an eventful week. Monday night was wonderful. I was extremely nervous, with completely different feelings from the ones I get before a football match."

He continued: "I kept trying to imagine how I would feel if I won. The support I received from friends, family, fans and on social media was really special... I received so many congratulations. And of course, I spent a wonderful night after the match. I celebrated with my closest friends, and then went back to work, of course."

Was the message aimed at Mbappé and Yamal?

On that famous post, he replied: "It wasn't aimed at them at all, it's a saying I've loved throughout my career, honestly. It motivates me, and it motivates what I do, and how I deal with hard work, discipline and dedication. Many times I've had to train on my own."

Harry went on: "All the work I do behind the scenes. I think it's a great saying, and many boys and girls can look at it and benefit from it too."

A special moment awaiting Harry Kane

One special moment still awaits him, though, as he explained: "My wife and children are in London, and they'll be coming back on Friday. Although I've spoken to them on a video call, I'm eager to see them and show them the trophy."

He added: "I know they'll try to play with it, but it's rather heavy, so I'll make sure to protect it.. They usually play together, and the winner gets the trophy that has just arrived home... but in this case, it'll be a bit difficult to explain to them the need to be careful."

The story of the golden schnitzel

A restaurant owner and avid Bayern Munich fan sent a gift to Kane's villa after the win: four pieces of veal schnitzel dressed in edible gold leaf and a shimmering golden spray.

Harry said: "It's a lovely tradition we have (every time he scores a goal they serve him schnitzel), and we'll keep it up. I didn't eat it, I had my pre-match rituals and it's now at home... although someone else may have eaten it (laughs). I consider it another award."

Gifts for the Bayern Munich and England players

A sizeable chunk of his own money is on the line too, as he explained: "I have to find a good gift for my teammates, whether at Bayern Munich or with England, as a token of thanks. I'll try to arrange that... but I'll give them a wonderful gift."

The England international is grateful, in a way, to get back to the routine and training after the ceremony: "I could have played. But honestly, the coach told me he was thinking of giving me a rest even before the Ballon d'Or ceremony."

He added: "I've played many matches over the past six weeks, and things have gone well. The team started the match brilliantly. It's true that for a moment I thought I would play, but we scored the fourth goal and settled the match."

He continued: "I think it was important to take a break, especially mentally, after Monday. I felt as if six months had passed since the Freiburg match, when only three days had gone by. It's good to come back and regain some semblance of normal life, and to see the fans, my teammates and the pitch."

The Bayern and Dortmund Clásico

Kane already has his eyes on Saturday's "Clásico", when Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund, who top the German league on 17 points, at the Allianz Arena.

He said: "I'll train tomorrow, and I'll be ready," before turning to the match itself: "Yes, of course. It's an important match. It's our most important match this season in the German league. Both teams are at the top of the table. We know how much better it will be if we win and secure the victory."

He continued: "It's been a week full of emotions, and we hope to round it off perfectly on Saturday. It sounds nice, but I would feel strange if everyone called me 'Sir'. So I'll stay as Harry.." joking about the possibility of being knighted.

The plan has not changed. He still clings to two words he repeats often, luck and success, as he said: "I think it's a valuable message that can help a lot of boys and girls."