Harry Kane (33) is definitely out and knows where he wants to play next season

Harry Kane is on the verge of extending his contract at Bayern Munich, Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano, among others, report. Both parties have found a breakthrough in the negotiations, it is said.

Kane's current contract expires next summer, so Bayern were starting to run out of time. They have now reportedly reached an agreement on a new deal that will keep Kane at the German record champions until mid-2029.

According to Plettenberg, it had "always been the plan" for Kane to extend. The striker is extremely settled in Munich and is regarded as one of the leading favourites for the Ballon d'Or, which is awarded at the end of this month.

So far, Kane has played 154 matches for Bayern and scored 152 goals. He has also provided 34 assists.

Speculation over Kane's future has intensified in recent months. FC Barcelona, among others, were mentioned as a possible destination for the Englishman, while Saudi side Al-Hilal also showed strong interest.

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Back in August, Kane himself said the urge to return to England had become less strong. The striker says he feels completely at home in Munich and now appears to be backing up those words with a new contract at Bayern.

Romano expects official confirmation to follow soon, although there has as yet been none. The final details are currently being ironed out.