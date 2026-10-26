'Harry! Harry! Harry!' - Harry Kane wins the Ballon d’Or to become the first Englishman in 25 years to claim football’s biggest individual prize

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Harry Kane has officially been crowned the best player in the world, ending a quarter-century drought for English football by lifting the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The Bayern Munich striker beat out elite competition to secure the golden ball following a year of unprecedented goalscoring dominance for both club and country.

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A historic night for English football

The wait is finally over for England as Kane was officially announced as the new Ballon d'Or winner during a star-studded ceremony in London. Chants of "Harry! Harry! Harry!" echoed throughout the auditorium as the prolific forward took to the stage to accept the most prestigious individual honour in the sport. By winning the prize, Kane becomes the first Englishman to be named the world's best since Michael Owen achieved the feat back in 2001, marking a significant milestone in the national team's history.

Addressing the audience in his home city, an emotional Kane expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "I am almost speechless," the England captain admitted during his acceptance speech. "Being here in London has made it extra special. Made it a good omen for me tonight. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was tough this year. Some world-class players in the room tonight. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees tonight and impressive showing determination and hard work can really achieve."

Unprecedented numbers for club and country

Kane's victory comes on the back of a truly staggering individual campaign where he consolidated his status as the most clinical finisher on the planet. During the 2025-26 season, the striker netted a remarkable 73 goals across all club and international competitions. His consistency in Germany has been nothing short of legendary; since joining Bayern Munich in 2023, Kane has registered 156 goals in just 158 appearances. This scoring rate has seen him climb to seventh on the all-time top scorers list for the Bavarian giants in just three seasons.

His dominance was not limited to the domestic circuit, where he has topped the Bundesliga scoring charts for three consecutive years. On the international stage, Kane led England to their most successful World Cup campaign since 1966, securing a bronze medal after winning the third-place play-off. The captain finished the tournament as the fifth-highest scorer, proving his ability to deliver when the stakes are highest. These achievements ensured he was also named the Men's Striker of the Year earlier in the evening, a fitting precursor to the main event.





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The secret behind the success

Reflecting on his double award win, Kane was quick to deflect praise toward his teammates and family. "Thank you everyone. First of all, thank you to Ballon d'Or and France football," he said while collecting the Gerd Muller Trophy. "An incredible year for me last year - something I am extremely proud of. The best season I have had without a doubt. To score this amount of goals is a total team effort. I have a great team around me who keep me humble and keep me grounded. My wife Kate, we're in this together. I know this wouldn't be possible without you."

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The 33-year-old’s triumph serves as a testament to his evolution since leaving the Premier League. While he was Europe's top overall club goalscorer for the 2025-26 season, his game has expanded to encompass much more than just finishing. The jurors, who are instructed to prioritise the most recent season of competition, clearly felt that his combined impact for Bayern Munich and the Three Lions was peerless. As the celebrations continue, Kane stands alone at the pinnacle of the game, having finally secured the individual silverware his career long suggested was inevitable.

Tributes to the support system behind the star

The England talisman was quick to share the credit with those who have supported him throughout his journey from the Tottenham academy to the top of the world. He spoke warmly about his teammates, noting that "to score this amount of goals is a total team effort. I have a great team around me who keep me humble and keep me grounded. My wife Kate, we're in this together. I know this wouldn't be possible without you."

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In a final touching moment, Kane addressed his parents and children, acknowledging the sacrifices made by his family over the decades. He shared a lighthearted message for his young family, saying, My kids back home watching - it's past your bedtime!"

The striker continued his emotional tribute by adding: "Thank you very much. I know how much support you give me. We all live these emotions together. I know how much help off the pitch, it allows me to perform and do my best on the pitch. My brother Charlie, doesn't seem like long ago we were kicking a ball around the garden. Taking football, just football mad. I know you say you gave me your footballing ability, so thank you for that."

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He Concluded: "Mum and dad - what a moment. All those years, the sacrifice, the support you gave me. Taking me to training, coming to watch me play. No matter where it was, even to this day you're there. All those traits you have given me have allowed me to be successful and be here tonight."