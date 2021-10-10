Hardest test yet ahead for Bafana Bafana?

After a great start to the World Cup qualifiers for Bafana Bafana, the question now is whether Hugo Broos’ young guns can handle the weight of expectation.

After a lacklustre 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifying match, many expected Bafana to be given a lesson at home when they faced Ghana in the second match.

But an excellent performance at the FNB Stadium resulted in the hosts being rewarded with a 1-0 win.

It’s plausible that because South Africa had been underdogs that day, there was less pressure on the players and as such, some confident, free-flowing football followed.

The win over Ghana was then followed by a 3-1 win away in Ethiopia on Saturday. Away in East Africa, a draw would have been a pretty decent result and like in the match against the Black Stars, there was no real expectation that Bafana should win.

After years of setbacks, fans and football people alike know how tricky away ties, such as the one at the Bahir Dar Stadium, can be. Many South Africans and probably even head coach Hugo Broos would have settled for the point, with a win a bonus.

Instead, it was a victory, the 3-1 a somewhat flattening scoreline though perhaps in light of how tight the game actually was, and in terms of what the Ethiopians brought to the contest.





Ultimately, however, with seven points in the bag from three games, South Africans – fans and the players, may just start to dream that it’s actually possible to win Group G and qualify for the final play-off game.

In other words, with the promising start, expectations have now increased, and it would therefore be of huge disappointment if Bafana get anything less than three points against Ethiopia in Tuesday’s return match in Soweto.

The mental aspect and the possibility of overconfidence aside, Ethiopia look a pretty useful side with some good attacking threat, and any complacency from the hosts could be punished.

And adding to the pressure - as South Africa start to believe qualification is possible - is Ghana’s 3-1 win over Zimbabwe, which leaves them on six points and just one behind Broos’ men.

Moving into the final three matches, we will soon find out if Broos’ revolution is working and it is going to depend on his young charges’ ability to match their skill and exuberance with some real mental fortitude.