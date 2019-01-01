Hard working Mabasa is rewarded for not being a selfish player - Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The young tactician is confident the former Bloemfontein Celtic striker has a bright future, but he must work harder

Ahead of their clash against on Saturday, caretaker coach, Rhulani Mokwena has expressed confidence in Tshegofatso Mabasa after the striker scored twice against last weekend.

Mokwena is now hoping to secure his second successive Premier Soccer League ( ) win when the Buccaneers take on a dangerous Wits side in Durban.

“The two goals are the reward he gets. You get rewarded when you are a striker who isn’t selfish, a striker who puts in a shift, creates space and defends for the team, eventually when the ball is in the box you are rewarded - he knows that,” Mokwena told Independent Media .

“He comes into a team where he knows how important Justin Shonga, Gabadinho Mhango, and Zakhele Lepasa are.

“His (job) is to compete for the role and everybody else has to make sure that they work for their position,” added Mokwena.

Looking forward to their upcoming PSL match against Wits at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, Mokwena demands a better display from his troops.

“For a club like Orlando Pirates, our performance against Chippa wasn’t enough,” Mokwena continued.

“The performance can be better. The results can be better. But we take three points and we move. Credit to the players, they were exceptional. They did what they have been doing."

Looking at the PSL standings, Pirates are placed seventh with eight points from five matches and they will face one of the PSL title contenders, Wits, who sit third on the log.