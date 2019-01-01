'Hard luck for the Falcons' – Nigerians slam VAR decisions in France defeat

Renard was ordered to retake her penalty after a video referral adjudged that keeper Nnadozie had crossed her line before the first kicked was played

According to Nigerian fans, the Super Falcons were "robbed" by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in their last group game of the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup against .

went into the encounter in dire need of a positive result, but Wendie Renard’s 79th-minute penalty condemned Thomas Dennerby’s ladies to their second defeat of the championship.



The game was heading for a 0-0 draw before VAR awarded a penalty kick to the hosts after Ngozi Ebere was penalised for fouling Viviane Asseyi in Nigeria's penalty area.



The initial kick by Renard hit the outside of the post and went wide. However, the VAR ordered a replay after goalkeeper Nnadozie moved off her line before the kick. The Olympique star made no mistake in converting the retake as Les Bleues made it three wins in three games.



It was a decision that has split opinion, with many feeling the African champions were hard done by the Video Assistant Referee.

Just give them the goal... We understand #NIGFRA — Jonathan Kayode (@kake_1) June 17, 2019

Who else is follow the #NIGFRA women world cup...? The officiating is all messed up!! Wrong call every where!! Disappointing. — Prince Abraham Joshua (@babycustard_007) June 17, 2019

I don't need anyone to tell me that @FIFAcom is against us in this @FIFAWWC #NIGFRA — OMO'OBA 🇳🇬🎖 (@kaptain2020) June 17, 2019

The commentator is so damn disappointing. So unprofessional!! The referee is a scam!! #NIGFRA — Prince Abraham Joshua (@babycustard_007) June 17, 2019

How long are they going to take Africans for a ride?#NIGFRA



Nigeria getting robbed there with VAR we see you... — Lill Teller (@Teller0303) June 17, 2019

I'm French but confused, weird second penalty decision wtf #NIGFRA — Élie (@1l7aZ) June 17, 2019

#NIGFRA Please these referees should just hand over the cup to the French team. A penalty retake? If she had score the first penalty will the referee has ordered a retake? — Ceeklasik.. (@OfforneduJ) June 17, 2019

A quick question, if the first penalty was scored would the ref had sanctioned a replay coz the keeper stepped out?#NIGFRA — Akinpelu Olayinka (@brother_oluyk) June 17, 2019

VAR and referee have rigged today’s #NIGFRA @FIFAcom Women cup in favour of France. Why didn’t the VAR and referee spot the french players in the 18 yard box ? #SSFootball — Nnamdi Okechukwu (@AuxyBee) June 17, 2019

L'injustice que je viens de voir dans ce match france NIGÉRIA me dégoûte. Comment on peut nous manquer de respect en direct comme ça sans aucun scrupule ? Comment faire pour soigner ma haine ??? #NIGFRA — Mélissa812 (@Mlissa8121) June 17, 2019

Gave Norway 2 dubious penalties against Korea then gave France a penalty retake against Falcons #FIFAWWC @FIFAcom just come out straight and tell Africans they aint wanted at ur tournaments anymore #NGAFRA #NIGFRA Oshoala Ebere Falcons #NIG — Omo Mummy Nurse #MUFC 👑 MUFC 👿😈 (@unilorin_efico) June 17, 2019

Désolée les filles | Not a fair nor beautiful win for 🇫🇷 against 🇳🇬| @FIFAcom @FIFAWWC Should you look back at archives to compare to what happened tonight ? #NIGFRA #football #FIFAWorldCup2019 — Léa Paties (@leapaties) June 17, 2019

Hard luck for the @NGSuper_Falcons but I'm very proud of them for keeping the scoreline very low #FIFAWWC — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) June 17, 2019