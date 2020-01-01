Harambee Stars must fight harder due to Zambia's superior fitness – Xavier

Francis Kimanzi’s side hosts Chipolopolo on Friday at Nyayo Stadium ahead of a double-header Afcon qualifier against Comoros

Former AFC midfielder Francis Xavier has stated Harambee Stars must fight hard regardless of the advantages for Zambia.

will welcome Zambia on October 9 at the newly-refurbished Nyayo National Stadium and the past statistics indicate Chipolopolo have dominated the fixtures since the two nations first met in 1964.

Additionally, Zambian players are understood to be fitter than Kenyans because their leagues resumed after it was initially suspended. Although not all matches were played after the resumption, most Harambee Stars players have not been in action since March.

Zambia will face Kenya after another friendly match against Malawi on Wednesday, whereas the Friday tie will be the first for Francis Kimanzi’s men.

“From my own reasoning, Zambia have a slight advantage based on the resumption of their leagues because at least their players have kicked a ball, unlike our own who have been out of the pitch since March,” Xavier told Goal.

“For that reason, I am giving them an upper hand especially that our professional stars, who have been a bit active, are not going to show up.

“But the boys must fight in order to help the coach gauge their level of fitness and preparedness. I have a feeling that we are slightly disadvantaged.

“But one good thing is that we are at home but let us wait and see how the players will respond during training.

“There is nothing much to expect given the aforementioned factors, and that is my honest opinion but again the team must fight.”

Xavier pointed out the absence of Michael Olunga, the current J1 League top scorer with 19 goals, Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe, Arnold Origi and Johana Omollo may end up affecting the national side in a big way.

“The availability of professional players would have given us a competitive edge simply because they have been engaging in a number of actions,” added the former assistant coach. “Their level of fitness is higher compared to the other ones.

“They would have played critical roles and even helped cover the others who lack match fitness.”

As Kimanzi would miss foreign-based players, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will have Kings Kangwa, Edward Chilufya, Lubambo Musonda, Evans Kangwa, Fashion Sakala, and Gampahni Lungu all available to boost the local-based stars.