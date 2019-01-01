Harambee Stars: Francis Kimanzi confirmed as the new coach

The former Mathare United coach has taken over the mantle at Kenya's national team to replace Sebastien Migne

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed Francis Kimanzi as the new coach for Harambee Stars.

As exclusively revealed by Goal last week, the former coach will take over from Sebastien Migne and will be assisted by Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno.

"Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has confirmed the appointment of Francis Kimanzi and Zedekiah Otieno to head the Harambee Stars technical bench,” read a statement from FKF seen by Goal.

“There will be a press briefing on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10 am, to unveil the entire bench. The venue will be communicated in due course.”

Kimanzi was the assistant to Migne, and a month ago the Kenyan quit his post at Mathare United to fully concentrate on national team matters.

Kimanzi is not new to the Harambee Stars job. He was appointed full-time manager of the team on December 11, 2008, having held the post as a caretaker coach since May 2008.

He was sacked from the post after the 2008 Cecafa Cup in January 2009 due to disputes between him and Kenyan football administrators.

After a one-year spell coaching , he was reappointed as head coach of the Kenyan national team in November 2011.

In June 2012, he was sacked as manager of Kenya alongside his entire coaching staff after the country failed to qualify for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

After coaching , he returned to Mathare United as manager in 2015.