Harambee Stars and Montreal Impact’s Wanyama nominated for two MLS awards

The Kenya international has been a regular member for the Canadian side since he arrived from the Premier League in late March

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has been nominated for the Major Soccer League Newcomer of the Year and Works Humanitarian of the Year awards.

Since joining in March from Hotspur, Wanyama has gone on to play in 20 games for the Canadian side and his exploits have earned him places in the two categories.

Although the Canadian side has posted not so good results in the ongoing season, the captain has been a first-teamer unlike during his last seasons in the Premier League with Spurs.

Wanyama’s participation alongside his teammates in the Black Lives Matters campaign earned him a place in the Works Humanitarian of the Year awards category.

“End of Year Awards will be determined through voting between October 29 to November 9 from three groups: Current MLS players, MLS clubs [coaches, technical directors/general managers] and elect media members representing local and national outlets who consistently covered the 2020 MLS regular season,” the MLS announced.

“Additionally, the MLS will recognise the top plays of the season with the AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year.”

Newcomer of the Year nominees:

Oswaldo Alanís (SJ), Robert Berić (CHI), Antonio Carlos (ORL), Lucas Cavallini (VAN), Maikel Chang (RSL, Yimmi Chara (POR), José Cifuentes (LAFC), Cristian Dájome (VAN), Jürgen Damm (ATL), Nicolás Figal (MIA), Gastón Giménez (CHI), Francisco Ginella (LAFC)

Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Emiliano Insúa (LA), Gadi Kinda (SKC), Yuya Kubo (CIN), Randall Leal (NSH), José Martínez (PHI), Lewis Morgan (MIA), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Younes Namli (COL), João Paulo (SEA), Pablo Piatti (TOR)

Alan Pulido (SKC), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Andrés Ricaurte (DAL), Thiago Santos (DAL), Jared Stroud (RBNY), Gudmundur Thórarinsson (NYC), Júnior Urso (ORL), Victor Wanyama (MTL), William Yarbrough (COL), Dru Yearwood (RBNY), Lucas Zelarayan (CLB)

MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year nominees:

Kellyn Acosta (COL), Tesho Akindele (ORL), Jalil Anibaba (NSH), Julian Araujo (LA), Micheal Azira (CHI), Kyle Beckerman (RSL), Teal Bunbury (NE), Nkosi Burgess (DAL), Warren Creavalle (PHI), Jeremy Ebobisse (POR), Brad Guzan (ATL), Nick Hagglund (CIN), Mark-Anthony Kaye (LAFC)

Kendall McIntosh (RBNY), Tyler Miller (MIN), Justin Morrow (TOR), Chris Odoi-Atsem (DC), Tosaint Ricketts (VAN), Luis Robles (MIA), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Khiry Shelton (SKC), Brad Stuver (NYC), Zarek Valentin (HOU), Victor Wanyama (MTL), Chris Wondolowski (SJ), Gyasi Zardes (CLB)