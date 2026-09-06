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FBL-FRIENDLY-FERENCVAROS-REAL MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Happy news that gladdens Mourinho's heart ahead of the Inter Milan clash

Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
M. Cucurella
J. Mourinho
Spain
Italy

Real Madrid receive a morale boost before the start of their European campaign

Real Madrid have received a boost ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Inter Milan, as Los Blancos open their UEFA Champions League league-phase campaign.

Tribuna, citing AS, reported that full-back Marc Cucurella will start against Inter despite feeling some discomfort during the defeat to Real Betis.

The Spain international's fitness had sparked concern before Tuesday's meeting with Inter. The latest assessment, though, came back positive.

Doctors have diagnosed the discomfort as a minor muscular strain. Nothing serious will keep Cucurella out of the Inter match.

Cucurella looks set to keep his place in José Mourinho's starting line-up as the team begin their European campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT

His availability comes as a relief to the Portuguese manager, who is already juggling several defensive absences.

Éder Militão, Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo have all been ruled out of the Inter match. Aurélien Tchouaméni is unlikely to make the matchday squad either, despite returning to group training.

By contrast, Cucurella's outlook is far brighter. The knock he took against Real Betis was not deemed serious, and he should be fit enough to start when Inter visit the Bernabéu.

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