'Happy New Year Everyone' - Ronadlo, Mbappe and Modric lead 2019 good wishes

The trio are among a clutch of players to offer their best to the world as 2018 draws to an end

The new year is here, with football fans the world over getting into the spirit as we move into 2019.

And while some have matches to prepare for, footballers are no different in enjoying themselves to close the year and celebrate the move into a new one.

Kylian Mbappe, Cesc Fabregas and Luka Modric are among the star names who are having some fun and offering some reflection one what surely was a memorable 2018...

Happy New Year!!! 🥂#happynewyear #2019 #bestnine2018

A post shared by Fabio Cannavaro (@fabiocannavaroofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy New Year everyone!!! Feliz año nuevo a todos!!! #happynewyear2019 #felizaño2019

A post shared by David Villa (@davidvilla) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy new year everyone. Much love from me and mine to you and yours ❤️

A post shared by Daniel Sturridge - Dstudge (@danielsturridge) on

 

