Happy Jele: When will Orlando Pirates legend make debut for Royal AM? Maduka explains

Royal AM head coach John Maduka has revealed he is not sure when Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele will make his debut.

Jele left Pirates last season

Royal AM signed him

Maduka on when he will debut

WHAT HAPPENED: Maduka pointed out Jele lacks match fitness after an extended time out of competitive football.

The experienced centre-back joined Thwihli Thwahla a couple of weeks ago after spending about six months without a club after his release from Pirates.

Maduka is optimistic the 36-year-old will get back to the best shape that will grant him game-time at the club.

WHAT HE SAID: "He is still training with the team, he wasn’t playing," Maduka said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Sadly at this time of the season, it is very difficult to play friendly matches because that is where he can get some match fitness, but he is an experienced player.

"So we hope everything goes according to plan. If we can have him, we must have him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After making a record more than 400 plus appearances for Bucs, coach Jose Riveiro decided it was about time centre-back hanged his boots.

However, Jele - who had played for the Sea Robbers for 16 years, felt it was not yet time to retire.

Royal AM gave him a chance in the last transfer window and Jele will have to give his best in training to convince the technical bench that he can still compete at the highest level.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Jele is currently focusing on his match fitness and might be ready in a couple of weeks.