Happy Jele: Orlando Pirates want to show appreciation to supporters by winning Nedbank Cup

Bucs are hoping put the Telkom Knockout Cup final defeat behind them by going all the way in this season's Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele is pleased with the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup draw which was conducted on Thursday night.

The Soweto giants were pitted against fellow Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Black Leopards in the round of 32.

Jele made it clear that his side will be looking to advance to the Last 16 when speaking to the Pirates TV.



"It is a good draw because we are playing against a team that we know," Jele said.



"We still need to do our homework as we are playing in the same league. We want to be competitive in this competition in order to advance to the next round," the 31-year-old said.

The round of 32 matches are expected to be played in January 2019 with the PSL set to announce dates, venues and kick-off times in due course.

Article continues below

"We will face them in the next three or four weeks and we have to go all out and try to win it," the central defender added.



Jele, who was part of the Bucs team that won the 2013/14 Nedbank Cup, is keen to win the trophy again.

"We have to represent the team well and show our appreciation to the supporters by winning this trophy," he concluded.

Jele was also part of the Pirates side which defeated Leopards in the 2010/11 Nedbank Cup final at the Mbombela Stadium.



Pirates will take on Namibian side African Stars in the first round of the Caf Champions League first-leg at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.