Happy Jele: Orlando Pirates remain grounded after going top of the PSL log

The 31-year-old Bucs skipper indicated that his troops will fight for the PSL title until the end

captain Happy Jele has stressed the importance of team spirit as Bucs claimed victory over on Saturday.

An own-goal by Keegan Ritchie handed the Buccaneers a narrow 1-0 win over their Premier Soccer League ( ) title rivals at the Bidvest Stadium.

Jele reflected on the match after collecting the Man of the Match accolade following a solid display at the heart of the Bucs defence.



“It was a difficult match playing against Wits, it’s a small ground," Jele told SuperSport TV.

Wits defender-come-midfielder Ritchie scored an own-goal while attempting to clear away Luvuyo Memela's free-kick in stoppage time.

"But I’d like to thank my teammates, technical team and the fans. They came in numbers to support us,” he continued.

The victory took the Buccaneers to the top of the league standings, while Wits remained third on the table.

Pirates are only ahead of second-placed on goal-difference and the latter have a game in hand.



“The team spirit that we have is working out nowadays. I think we need to keep on pushing and fight until the end," the experienced defender added.



“We know that Wits play on long balls and we dealt with that. We had to keep the ball on the ground and play it," Jele explained.

Article continues below

Jele, who has won two PSL titles with Pirates, stated that he believes in his team as they look to beat the defending champions Sundowns to the title.

"I’m happy, the way we played is the way we practised. I believe in the team. The fighting spirit was there,” he concluded.

Pirates will host Black at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday in their next league match.