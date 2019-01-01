Happy Jele: Orlando Pirates must win Carling Cup to show they mean business

The experienced defender is confident that the Buccaneers will end their five-year trophy drought in the new 2019/20 campaign

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has stressed the importance of winning the 2019 edition of the Carling Black Label Cup which was launched on Tuesday.

The popular pre-season match which features two of the biggest football clubs in the county, Pirates and , could not be played in 2018 due to the Fifa World Cup.

It is now scheduled to return at the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on the 27th of July 2019.



Jele reflected on the 2018/19 campaign which saw Pirates finish second in the Premier Soccer League and also lose to FC in the Telkom Knockout Cup final.



"We had a great season and we showed that we wanted to win (some silverware), but the sad part is that we have nothing to show for it," Jele told the media.

The 32-year-old player stated that Bucs will pick up from where they left off in pursuit of silverware in the new campaign.



"We are looking forward to next season. We want to keep the momentum going and try to win some silverware for the team," he added.



Pirates have lost to Chiefs in the last two editions of the Carling Black Label Cup, but Jele is confident that they will defeat their arch-rivals and set the tone for the new season.



"It is a pre-season game. Winning the trophy will boost our morale going into the new season and it will also show that we mean business," he concluded.



Pirates are the most successful team in the history of the Carling Black Label Cup having lifted the trophy on four separate occasions.

