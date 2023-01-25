GOAL has it on good authority that Happy Jele is currently negotiating with Orlando Pirates regarding a non-playing position at the club.

The veteran player has struggled to find a new club

Swallows couldn't sign Magents due to a transfer ban

Jele was on the books of Pirates between 2006 and 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran defender surprisingly left the Buccaneers at the end of last season after the club decided against renewing his contract which expired in June 2022.

Jele was offered a non-playing contract by the club, but the man nicknamed Magents turned down the offer as he wanted to continue playing professional football.

However, Magents has failed to secure a playing contract at another club and GOAL has now been informed that he is in talks with Pirates over a possible return to the club.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Talks between the two parties are still in the early stages," the source told GOAL.

"He is seriously considering hanging up his boots and serving the club that he loves in any capacity.

"It is unclear at this stage what kind of position he will be offered by the club. But everything will be clear as talks progress."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jele is now a qualified coach having obtained his Caf C Coaching License two months ago as he awaited offers from clubs interested in his services.

The former Bafana Bafana international attracted interest from Royal AM shortly after leaving Pirates, but the two parties reportedly couldn't reach an agreement over his salary.

While Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa confirmed the club's interest in Magents, but Amaswaiswai are unable to sign him due to the club's Fifa transfer ban.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? Bucs are set to battle it out with Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates will be looking to record their third successive win in the PSL having defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch at home.