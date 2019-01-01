Happy Jele lauds his partnership with Alfred Ndengane at Orlando Pirates

The 32-year-old defender hopes to continue his partnership with Ndengane until the end of the season

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele is pleased that he has finally found a partner in new central defence partner Alfred Ndengane.

The veteran defender was initially paired with Caio Marcelo Pinheiro da Silva and Marshall Munetsi at the heart of the Bucs’ defence this season.

Jele believes that he has finally found the right partner in Ndengane, who was registered with the PSL by Pirates three weeks ago.

“Every partner I have played with has been good. We understand each other," Jele told the media.

Ndengane began training with the Buccaneers towards the end of October 2018 after successfully terminating his contract with Bloemfontein Celtic.

"However, Ali (Ndengane) came in and we just clicked. He is very experienced and we have been working hard at training," he continued.

Ndengane appears to have adapted to Bucs' style of play having been with his teammates for three months before making his official debut against Chippa United two weeks ago.

“He is a good player. He came in with a lot of experience and I hope we can keep this partnership going until the end of the season," he added.

The Buccaneers are set to take on Black Leopards in the Nedbank Cup at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

Jele, who helped Pirates win the 2014 Nedbank Cup, stated that it is important for the team to reach the Last 16.

"It's a big game for us and we have to proceed to the next round," Jele said.

Jele was also part of the Pirates team that beat Leopards 3-1 in the 2011 Nedbank Cup final at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.