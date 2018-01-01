Happy Jele confident of Orlando Pirates win at African Stars in Caf Champions League

The Bucs stalwart is not happy following their 0-0 draw against African Stars at home last weekend

Orlando Pirates defender and captain Happy Jele has lamented their failure to secure a win in their Caf Champions League first-round match against African Stars at home last weekend.

However, the Buccaneers skipper remains confident that they can go to Namibia and fight for a win as they hope to reach the group stages of the continental competition.

“Ideally we would have preferred to win the match at home convincingly but we played against a good defensive side. They were compact and well organised at the back,” said Jele to the Orlando Pirates website.

“It is true that we missed a lot of chances and that is regrettable but the flip side of that is that we played positive attacking football despite the defensive block we had to contend with,” he added.

“The fact that we were able to create chances tells us that it is possible to penetrate their defence and that is what we are preparing for,” added the defender.

Moreover, the skipper, who was part of the team that reached the final of the Caf Champions League in 2013, has expressed the belief that they will emerge as victors on Saturday.

“We know it won’t be a walk in the park but we are prepared to fight and do whatever it takes to come out tops here,” he continued.

“We have been training at the Nike Centre in Soweto this week in order to acclimatise to the conditions because we know the match will be played on astroturf and in extremely hot conditions,” he revealed.

“We have done all we can to prepare adequately and now all that is left is to go and get the job done,” concluded the skipper.

The highly anticipated encounter will be staged at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kick off is at 16:00 South African time.