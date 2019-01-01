Happy Jele calls for calm as Orlando Pirates apply final push for PSL title

The experienced defender has finally admitted that they are pushing for the most coveted trophy in the country

captain Happy Jele has stressed the importance of winning their last two Premier Soccer League ( ) matches.

The Soweto giants will clinch this season's PSL title should they defeat and , and maintain their numerical superiority over .

Jele, who hopes to win his third league title with Bucs, has urged his troops to stay calm ahead of the two crucial encounters.

“It’s very important to get results from the last two games," Jele said on The Citizen.

Pirates are under pressure to end their five-year trophy drought and the defending league champions Sundowns are also breathing down their necks.

Sundowns are set to play their game in hand against Black on Tuesday and a win will see them join Pirates at the top of the standings with both teams having accumulated 53 points.

"We are challenging for the championship, so we just need to be calm, focused and work harder," the former Walter Stars player added.

"So, that we can manage to get the results that we need at the end of the season,” he concluded.

Jele, 32, has been a pillar of strength at the back for the Buccaneers this season having made 27 league appearances and netted once in the process.

Pirates, who are undefeated in their last eight league games, will take on Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bucs will then wrap up their campaign against the surprise package of the season, Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, May 11.