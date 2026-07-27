Hany Abo Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, has revealed the reasoning behind his request to increase the number of clubs taking part in African competitions. He stressed that he was not speaking about Egypt alone, but about every country present at the World Cup and the highest-ranked associations.

Speaking on the programme "Al-Soura" on the "Al-Nahar" channel with media figure Lamis El-Hadidi, Abo Rida said the request was designed to keep pace with the development of global competitions. The last edition of the 2026 World Cup featured 48 teams, with further expansion under consideration for future editions.

Some call him an Ahly supporter, others a Zamalek supporter, but he insists he works for the good of Egyptian football. The request was studied on a preliminary basis, he explained, though some associations pushed back, reluctant to embrace change at this stage.

Consultations with African Football Confederation president Patrice Motsepe have been running for some time, he confirmed. The matter of increasing the number of clubs has now been referred to the executive office for approval next season, after detailed study and in line with marketing and commercial conditions as well as the dates of the African calendar.

Mahmoud El-Khatib, president of Al-Ahly, did not contact him about increasing the number of clubs in continental competitions, Abo Rida added. Any official who wants development, he noted, looks to the future and seeks the good of Egyptian football rather than the interests of one particular club.

The Zamalek administration, he confirmed, worked hard to settle 18 cases at FIFA before 25 July. Zamalek got their papers in order before the deadline. Some clubs on the African continent asked for an extension to obtain the continental licence, but the African Football Confederation refused outright.

He made clear the Football Association had not backed any particular club, insisting the association shows no favouritism and stands at an equal distance from everyone. The good of Egyptian football sits above any other consideration, he said, and Zamalek paid huge sums over submitting their players' registration papers last season.

He concluded: "We rescheduled the overdue dues of several clubs and not only Zamalek, within the framework of cooperation between the Football Association and the rest of the clubs and care for all Egyptian clubs."