Hands off my coach - Chippa United owner Mpengesi tells Safa, as Eymael's lawyer also joins fight

The Chilli Boys boss and Belgian’s legal representative have vowed to take on the local football mother body in defending the coach

owner Siviwe Mpengesi says he will “embarrass” Safa’s bid to block Luc Eymael from working in while the coach’s lawyer Antoine Semeria has told the football governing body that it has “no authority to interfere” with his client’s freedom of movement.

This comes after Chippa sacked Lehlohonolo Seema on Tuesday and replaced him with Eymael who left his last job at Tanzanian giants Young Africans under a cloud after he was alleged to have referred to Young Africans supporters as monkeys and dogs.

The racism allegations have left Safa expressing “dismay” at “unrepentant racist” Eymael being appointed the Chilli Boys coach.

Safa also said they intend to petition the Minister of Home Affairs objecting the granting of a work permit to the Belgian and also report him to Fifa and charge him for “his despicable conduct.”

But Mpengesi has struck back, saying he is “not afraid of” Safa and is prepared to contest any action against Eymael.

“Those are allegations. We don’t look at the colour of the people, we don’t look at other people’s opinion. I asked him and the answer he gave me satisfied me,” Mpengesi told Marawa Sport Worldwide on Radio 2000 .

“As far as I know, he cleared his name with that club and we accepted him. Of course they were mentioning that he is a racist. It was their way of looking at things. Of course these were allegations and were not tested in any court of law, they were not tested before Fifa statutes so I am not going to entertain that.

“Even Safa cannot block him because he has not been found guilty. If they do that I will challenge them. Safa have a lot of things they are supposed to be focusing on where they are not doing right. They must not interfere in our private business.

“They must do things according to rules so they must come with the facts. We will also go to the Minister if they go to the Minister. I’m not afraid of them. But one thing I’m warning them about, Safa and Danny Jordaan, they must focus on their mandate to develop football because our kids are suffering out there.

“We will embarrass them. I’m going to defend the coach I have appointed until Fifa tell me otherwise. Safa must leave my coach alone and my team. We want this team to do well.”

Eymael has previously coached in the Premier Soccer League, taking charge of , Black and whom he guided to the 2018 Nedbank Cup triumph.

The coach’s lawyer has also hit back at Safa, telling them, “stop your practices.”

“You seem to be ignoring the principle of presumption of innocence. You have no authority to interfere with my client’s freedom of movement or his freedom to work. I therefore solemnly ask you to stop your practices and leave Mr Eymael free to join the club of his choice,” Semeria wrote in a letter also copied to the Fifa Ethics Committee.

Eymael is expected to arrive in South Africa before the end of the year.