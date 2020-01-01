Hands off Motupa - Hunt warns Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The former Orlando Pirates forward has been a subject of interest from the Brazilians, to the dismay of his coach

coach Gavin Hunt has told off his counterpart Pitso Mosimane, insisting he eases interest in forward Gift Motupa.

Having scored 12 goals in all competitions so far this season, the 25-year-old forward was linked with a move to Sundowns during the January transfer period, although nothing materialised.

But after Mosimane seemingly complained about the price tag on Motupa, Hunt has hit back, saying the Sundowns boss' behaviour was a “disgrace.”

“Obviously it is important to keep Gift,” said Hunt as per Times Live.

“I saw a report in the paper today that is really disturbing from another coach about our player, about us turning down a certain amount of money.

"It’s a disgrace you know. That thing should never be like that.”

Missing out on Motupa saw Sundowns promote Promise Mkhuma from their reserve side.

This was after Mosimane raised concerns about the need to sign a striker.