Hamza Abdelkarim the first: reasons that add to the importance of the Barcelona-Al Ahly clash

Barcelona take on Egypt's Al-Ahly on Monday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou in their traditional Joan Gamper Trophy match. This is no ordinary friendly. Several important storylines run through it ahead of the new season.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the game is the Catalans' final test before they open their La Liga campaign, handing Hansi Flick and his coaching staff one last chance to gauge the technical and physical readiness of their players.

One of the fixture's biggest draws, the paper added, is young forward Hamza Abdelkarim's reunion with his former club Al-Ahly after his move to Barcelona. It's a match that means a great deal to the Egyptian.

Several new signings will make their long-awaited first appearance before the Barcelona fans at the Spotify Camp Nou during the club's presentation ceremony for the new season. The Catalans are keen to seize the occasion and show off their squad before the competitive action begins.

Flick, Marca noted, will use the game to put the finishing touches to the tactical and physical work after an intensive preparation period, as Barcelona look to prove they are ready to defend their La Liga crown.

Al-Ahly are one of the most decorated clubs in Africa, making this a stern test. Barcelona hope to keep delivering impressive performances before the new season kicks off for real.

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