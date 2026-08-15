Barcelona head to Basel tomorrow, Sunday, for a fresh friendly against Switzerland as they build towards the new season. The match marks the return of several internationals who featured for their countries at the World Cup, having rejoined training this week.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has called up a number of internationals for the game, with the exception of midfield duo Pedri and Gavi. The list features Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Joan García, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gordon and Jules Koundé, all handed the chance to feature in the Basel friendly.

The squad have already flown out to Switzerland ahead of tomorrow's fixture. It forms part of the preparatory programme Flick has drawn up to ready his side for the campaign, while easing the returning internationals back towards full match sharpness.

Several youngsters made the trip to Basel too. Chief among them is reserve goalkeeper Eder Aller, who trained with the first team today to cover for Aron Yaakobishvili, whose move to Almería remains stalled.

Flick also drafted in a further group of young talents to complete the squad: Álvaro Cortés, Xavi Espart, Jordi Pesquer, Brian Fariñas, Aurián Gorin and Jesse Bissiwu, plus Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim and Ibrahima Toncara.

For Flick, the game against Switzerland carries real weight. It offers a chance to gauge the readiness of his internationals while running the rule over several rising talents desperate to catch the coaching staff's eye and force their way into first-team plans as the new season gets under way.