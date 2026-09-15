Hamza Abdelkarim reveals: are renewal negotiations behind his limited playing time with Barcelona?

Hamza Abdelkarim, the young Barcelona forward, has laid out his ambitions for the current season, insisting he wants to score as many goals as possible and keep developing at the Catalan club.

Barcelona announced the renewal of Abdelkarim's contract until 2030 a few days ago. The Egyptian put pen to paper today, Tuesday, at an official ceremony held at the club's headquarters.

Watch the contract renewal ceremony

Speaking at the ceremony, as reported by "Mundo Deportivo", Abdelkarim said: "I want to score goals for the team, and to work and develop with this group. I am a forward and I want to help the team by scoring goals."

Asked about the Ballon d'Or chances of Lamine Yamal and Rodri, Hamza said: "There are many players in the team who could win it, and they would deserve it. But we would all agree that a win for Lamine would be very deserved. I am extremely happy to play alongside him every day."

The Camp Nou dream

Could he play the 2029 Champions League final at the Camp Nou? Abdelkarim relished the idea: "It would be wonderful, incredible to be able to play the final in 2029, especially when I see these trophies here in this room. But my focus is on this year, and on preparing for the Champions League this season."

Praise flowed for the backing he has received from the coaching staff since stepping up to the first team. "I have felt his support from day one, as well as the support of all the members of the coaching staff," he explained. "The dressing room is like a family. They look for ways to improve my performance and help my development. I have a great desire to come to training every morning."

I don't fear the pressure

The attention back home in Egypt doesn't weigh on him. "I don't think it is pressure, rather it is trust," he said. "I feel proud towards the people of my country because of their support for me, and I try to make them even prouder of me through my performance."

Limited game time

Abdelkarim refused to connect his limited minutes, compared with teammate Xavi Espart, to the contract talks. "I don't think I have played fewer minutes than him because of the matter of my contract renewal," he said. "Espart had a great summer, and that is why he plays. I don't think it is related to the negotiations over renewing my contract, even if there are people saying that."

Hamza Abdelkarim has managed only a handful of minutes with Barcelona's first team at official level.

Some reports claimed the coaching staff kept him out on purpose, wary that a breakout run of form before the renewal might tempt him to another club. His previous release clause sat at a modest 15 million euros. The new deal pushes it up to 150 million euros.

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