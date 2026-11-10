Barcelona's reserve team have been dealt a heavy blow. Injuries and international call-ups have triggered a severe crisis within their ranks ahead of the eagerly awaited clash against Girona B, scheduled for next Saturday in the Spanish Segunda Division.

The absences have left coach Juliano Belletti without 22 players: 8 through injury and 14 away on national team duty. That shortage prompted the Catalan club to contact the Royal Spanish Football Federation and request a postponement, unable to field enough players to contest the game, according to the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Just nine players remain available: Bonfil, Ohnstein, Javi Castro, Jariba, Dani Avila, Katowicz, Diarra, Kochen and Alex Gonzalez, plus two from the youth team, Argemi and Gestao.

Landry Farre and Guillem Victor have joined the injury list. It already includes Eder Aller, Shane Kluivert, Pedro Villar, Juan Hernandez, Patricio Pacifico and Sama Noumoko, who is close to completing his recovery and returning to the pitch.

Next matches BAR Segunda Federacion 12:00 GIR

Those injuries deepen Belletti's trouble, coming as they do during the international break. The window has stripped the team of a large chunk of its key players, whether with the youth national sides or the seniors.

14 international players absent from Barcelona

On the international front, Iker Rodriguez, Alex Campos, Pedro Rodriguez and Jony Hernandez have joined the Spain Under-19s. Ibrima, Raul Exposito, Pape Koroma, Sergi Mayans, Jordi Bisquer, Ibrima Tounkara, Iyo Martinez and Roberto Tomas are at the Under-17 World Cup, while Caicedo has linked up with Ecuador and Aziz Issa with Ghana.

Barcelona Atletic are also without Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim, registered in the first-team squad but playing with the reserves, after a call-up to the senior Egypt national team.

The timing could hardly be worse. Barcelona Atletic have been producing outstanding results this season and lead Group Two of the Spanish Segunda Division with 25 points.

That gives the Catalan side a four-point lead over second-placed Terrassa, five over Espanyol B and six over Girona B, their next opponents. The clash carries real weight in the race for top spot, with Barcelona determined to hold onto their position.