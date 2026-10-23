All eyes are on the Barcelona and Real Madrid Clasico, not only because of the battle for points, but also due to a special challenge awaiting 6 players anticipating their first appearance in the world's most famous fixture, with a chance to enter a historic record that includes only glittering names should they succeed in finding the net.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Xavi Espart, Rodri, Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus and Hamza Abdelkarim all want their first taste of the Clasico. Each has the chance to join the list of players who scored on their maiden encounter against Real Madrid in a Barcelona shirt.

The stakes stretch beyond the personal mark. A win could hand Barcelona a vital boost in the La Liga race, while a goal on debut against the great rival would stand out as an exceptional feat in any player's career.

A list entered only by those with a first mark

Clasico clashes down the decades have produced a string of Barcelona legends who wasted no time leaving their mark against Real Madrid.

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In the twenty-first century, Samuel Eto'o and Ronaldinho both scored in Barcelona's 3-0 win during the 2004-2005 season. Then Lionel Messi stole the spotlight in 2006-2007 with a historic hat-trick in the teams' 3-3 draw.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck the winning goal in a 1-0 victory in 2009-2010. Neymar followed suit, scoring on his first league Clasico in 2013-2014 as Barcelona won 2-1.

Arturo Vidal kept the list going with a goal in the thumping 5-1 win of 2018-2019. Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan both found the net on their first appearance too, though Barcelona lost 1-2 in both matches.

Ferran Torres also got on the scoresheet in the resounding 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, during the 2021-2022 season.

From Maradona to Romario: names that made history

The roll call does not stop at the stars of the modern era. It stretches back to names immortalised in the history of the Catalan club.

Austria's Hans Krankl scored his only goal at Barcelona's stadium against Real Madrid during his first season with the team, back in 1978-1979.

Bernd Schuster and Kenny Dalglish both scored in the 2-1 win over the Royal club in 1981-1982. Diego Maradona left his mark the following season, opening the scoring in a Barcelona win by the same score.

Gary Lineker produced one of the most notable starts of all in 1986-1987, when he bagged a hat-trick against Real Madrid. Ronald Koeman then chipped in with two penalties in the 3-1 win during the 1989-1990 season.

In the "Dream Team" era, Romario cemented his name in the memory of the fans during the historic 5-0 win, thanks to his famous "cow's tail" dribble against the defender Alkorta.

Meho Kodro also shone with two goals in the 3-0 win of 1995-1996. Ronaldo Nazario carried on writing his name into Clasico history the following season, before Sonny Anderson scored in the 3-0 win during 1997-1998.