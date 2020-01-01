Hamed Traore leads Sassuolo rout of Genoa with fourth Serie A goal of the season

The Ivorian midfielder started the party for Roberto De Zerbi's side at the Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore on Wednesday

Hamed Traore scored his fourth goal of the season as hammered 5-0 in Wednesday's league encounter.

The youth international opened the scoring at the Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore as the hosts ended their four-game winless run in style.

Traore slotted his right-footed strike to the back of the net after benefitting from Domenico Berardi's assist in the 26th minute.

’s Mehdi Bourabia who also started for hosts, provided an assist for Berardi in the 39th minute as Roberto De Zerbi's men cruised into the break with a two-goal lead.

A brace from Francesco Caputo and Giacomo Raspadori's lone goal in the second half completed the rout for Sassuolo, who bagged their first win since their 2-1 victory against on July 11.

Traore was in action for 65 minutes before he was replaced by Luka Haraslin. The Ivorian midfielder has been impressive for the Black and Greens since his arrival on a two-year loan from in June 2019.

He has played in 30 league matches, including 19 starts with a contribution of four goals and an assist so far.

Bourabia was on parade for the entire duration while Equatorial Guinea international Pedro Obiang was introduced as a 73rd-minute substitute.

Ivory Coast's Jeremie Boga was not available for the encounter as he continues recovery from a muscular injury he suffered against last Tuesday.

Despite the emphatic victory, Sassuolo remain unmoved in the Serie A standings as they occupy the eighth spot with 51 points from 31 matches.

They will be hoping to end the 2019-20 campaign on a winning note when they welcome to the Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore on Sunday while Genoa, placed 17th in the table, will be fighting to maintain their top-flight status when they battle Hellas Verona on the same day.