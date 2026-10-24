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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Halfway to a century: Al-Qadsiah hat-trick hands Inzaghi a remarkable record with Al-Hilal

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Italy

The Italian head coach writes history

Simone Inzaghi is halfway to a new milestone with Al-Hilal. The Italian steered the Leader to a thrilling 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah on Friday evening in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Three points were not his only reward from a tricky encounter. The victory handed Inzaghi a striking personal figure, one that keeps building his record since he took charge and lands just as the battle for top spot heats up.

Read also.. "Not the most important match".. Inzaghi reveals the trick that led Al-Hilal to victory over Al-Qadsiah

That win was his 50th with Al-Hilal across domestic and continental competitions, achieved in 66 matches at the helm. He is halfway to a century of victories.

Across those 66 games, the Italian has lost just three times, with 12 draws. The tally underlines how many wins he has racked up in his spell with the club.

His count could have stood at 51. The progression past Al-Ahli in the semi-final of the previous Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup does not count, however, as that tie was settled 5-4 on penalties rather than in normal time.

The victory sent Al-Hilal top of the Saudi Roshn League, lifting their tally to 27 points with a game in hand. The team march on in the title race, and Inzaghi edges closer to that 100th win, the next challenge he is chasing with the Leader.

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